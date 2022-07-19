REET 2022 admit cards Live updates: BSER to release hall tickets soon

REET admit cards 2022 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for REET 2022 soon. Once the admit card is out it will be available on the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 test will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022, at various test centers throughout the state. REET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts, the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5:30. There will be 150 objective-type questions in the exam, divided into 4 sections.

The Level-1 exam is for applicants who want to teach students in class 1 to 5, whereas the Level-2 exam is for those who want to teach students in class 6 to 8.