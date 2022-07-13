REET admit card 2022 Live: BSER likely to release hall ticket tomorrow
REET admit card 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will likely release REET admit card 2022 on July 14, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can download the hall ticket through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.
The examination will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. REET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will have objective type questions for 150 marks divided in 4 sections.
To download the admit card, candidates will need application number and date of birth. Candidates can check for latest updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 04:25 PM
Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers: No rechecking after results
Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers will be conducted on July 23, 24. No rechecking, Re-assessment or Scrutiny is available after the exams are conducted and the results are declared.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 04:18 PM
Rajasthan REET admit card: Websites where hall ticket will be available
reetbser2022.in
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 04:10 PM
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 04:01 PM
REET 2022 Admit Card released: Not yet
REET 2022 Admit Card has not been released yet.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 03:53 PM
REET 2022: About the exam
Candidates who appear and pass in Level-1 exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the candidates who appear and pass in Level-2 national exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates who have applied for both the levels will have to appear for both the exams at the given timings.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 03:45 PM
REET admit card 2022 download link: To be activated tomorrow
REET admit card 2022 download link will be activated tomorrow, July 14, 2022. The hall ticket can be downloaded by appearing candidates from 4 pm onwards.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 03:37 PM
Rajasthan REET admit card 2022: Exam pattern
The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. The maximum marks is 150 which will be divided among the subjects for which the exam will be conducted. The Rajasthan REET admit card 2022 will be available tomorrow.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 03:29 PM
RBSE REET admit card 2022: Exam dates
REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 03:21 PM
REET admit card 2022 download
Visit the official website reetbser2022.in
Click on the admit card link
Enter your login details
Submit and your admit card will appear on your screen
Download and save the admit card for future purposes
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 03:13 PM
REET admit card 2022: Date and Time
REET admit card 2022 date and time have been released. The hall ticket for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers will be released on July 14, 2022 at 4 pm.