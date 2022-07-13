REET admit card 2022 Live: BSER likely to release hall ticket tomorrow

REET admit card 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will likely release REET admit card 2022 on July 14, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can download the hall ticket through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

The examination will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. REET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will have objective type questions for 150 marks divided in 4 sections.

To download the admit card, candidates will need application number and date of birth. Candidates can check for latest updates below.