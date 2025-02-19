REET Admit Card 2024 Live: RBSE expected to release admit cards today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
REET Admit Card 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is expected to release admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2024) today, February 18. The REET admit card is likely to be available from 4 pm onwards on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. The exam will be conducted on February 27 in two shifts. The application window opened on December 16, 2024 and closed on January 15, 2025....Read More
The first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second is shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates must reach the exam centre two hours before the examination begins.
RBSE said depending on the available resources, information related to the admit card may also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) to candidates' registered mobile numbers. The board will not send admit cards by post.
REET 2024 Admit card: How to download admit card when released
Go to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Open the REET 2024 exam portal.
Open the admit card download link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and download the admit card.
Check updates on REET admit card 2024 below.
REET Admit Card 2024 Live: Do these things after downloading the admit card
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully go through the exam day instructions.
They should check the admit card for errors and report any errors to the board immediately.
REET Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card release time
As per the exam notification, the expected REET 2024 admit card release time is 4 pm today, February 19.
REET Admit Card 2024 Live: RBSE likely to release admit cards today
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) is expected to release the REET 2024 admit card today, February 19. The admit card will be released on the REET 2024 portal and candidates will find the link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.