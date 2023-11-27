Registration for CTET January 2024 exam closes today, apply on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close registrations for the January 2024 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET today, November 27, 2023. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can go to the website ctet.nic.in and submit their forms.

CTET January 2024 registration closes today (ctet.nic.in, screenshot)

Previously, the application deadline was November 23 but it was extended.

“Due to large number of aspiring candidates applying for CTET Examination, the last date for submitting online application has been extended up to 27-11-2023 and fee can be paid up to 27-11-2023 till 11:59 pm. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in,” reads the notification issued by CBSE.

To apply for the exam, candidates belonging to general and OBC-NCL categories have to pay ₹1,000 for one and ₹1,200 for two papers.

SC, ST candidates and differently abled persons have to pay ₹500 for one and ₹600 for two papers.

The 18th CTET examination will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024 in 135 cities across the country. The test will be held in 20 languages.

Admit card and exam city slips of CTET 2024 January exam will be released in due course of time.

CTET is held in computer based mode (CBT). There will be two shifts, each for 2.5 hours. The first shift is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second one from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

For exam syllabus, eligibility, paper pattern, marking scheme, etc. check the information bulletin on the CTET website.