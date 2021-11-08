Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS answer key objection window opens today, know how to challenge
competitive exams

RPSC RAS answer key objection window opens today, know how to challenge

RPSC RAS answer key objection challenge window will remain open till November 10, midnight.
RPSC RAS answer key objection, know how to challenge(File Photo)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 07:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The RPSC RAS answer key objection challenge window will open today, November 8. The option to challenge the RPSC RAS prelims answer key will remain open till November 10, midnight. The answer keys can be challenged at the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

RPSC RAS answer key

RPSC RAS prelims answer key: Know how to raise objections

  • Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key link to download the RPSC answer key
  • Click on the answer key objection link to challenge the RPSC answer key

Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the RPSC will form the final answer key on the basis of which it will release the result of the RPSC RAS prelims which was held on October 27.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam. On the basis of the performance in main exam, the RPSC will shortlist candidates for interview.

The RPSC RAS exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc answer key rpsc ras prelims
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SBI to give pre-exam training for PO recruitment 2022, download call letter

UPPSC regional inspector exam on Nov 21, download admit card

RPSC RAS answer key challenge window opens tomorrow

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card on Nov 22
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP