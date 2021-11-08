RPSC RAS answer key objection window opens today, know how to challenge

The RPSC RAS answer key objection challenge window will open today, November 8. The option to challenge the RPSC RAS prelims answer key will remain open till November 10, midnight. The answer keys can be challenged at the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RPSC RAS answer key

RPSC RAS prelims answer key: Know how to raise objections

Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the answer key link to download the RPSC answer key

Click on the answer key objection link to challenge the RPSC answer key

Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the RPSC will form the final answer key on the basis of which it will release the result of the RPSC RAS prelims which was held on October 27.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam. On the basis of the performance in main exam, the RPSC will shortlist candidates for interview.

The RPSC RAS exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}