RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for GK (Group C and D) Exam for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. Candidates will have to carry the admit card at the exam venue on the date of examination. The entry time of the candidate is 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the appearing candidates will also have to carry coloured aadhar card or voter card, passport, driving license for photo identification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here