RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 04:07 PM IST

RPSC has released the admit card for the Sr Teacher Gr II Competitive GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card Sr Teacher Gr II Competitive GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Re-Examination for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 GK (Group A and B) will be conducted on July 30 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Direct link to download the admit card

RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022”

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card. hall ticket
