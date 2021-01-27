RRB CBT 3rd phase admit card 2020 to be released today
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the RRB phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam.
RRB NTPC phase 3 exam will be held from January 31 to February 12. Around 28 lakh candidates will appear for the exam.
The recruitment exam will be held amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.
How to download NTPC hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the regional RRB websites
Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth as password
Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.