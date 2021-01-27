IND USA
RRB CBT 3rd phase admit card 2020 to be released today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the RRB phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:42 PM IST
A view of NDLS as the Indian Railways prepare to partially resume passenger train services from tomorrow, at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi, India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

RRB NTPC phase 3 exam will be held from January 31 to February 12. Around 28 lakh candidates will appear for the exam.

The recruitment exam will be held amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.

How to download NTPC hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the regional RRB websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth as password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

