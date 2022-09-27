RRB CBT phase 5 2022 exam city and date awaited at rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board phase 5 exam city and date link has not been activated yet. As per the official notification, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date is scheduled to be activated today, September 27. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Phase 5 examination will be able to check exam city and date through the official site of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in once its out.

RRB Phase 5 will be place on October 6, 2022, and October 11, 2022, and will include remaining one RRC, South Western Railway (Hubli).

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 27.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs” reads the official notification.

RRB Group D 2022: How to check exam city and date

Visit the official site of RRBs at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the exam city and date link

Key in login details and click on submit.

Your exam city and date will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city and date and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.