RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for CBT 2 out, direct link to download here

The RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the second stage of the recruitment examination.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts begins today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The admit card has been made available on the official login portal, rrb.digialm.com, and can be downloaded by using the registration number and date of birth or password.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Application process begins today at upsc.gov.in, details here

Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without the admit card and the required identity document. All details printed on the hall ticket, including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date, reporting time, examination city, venue address, and important instructions, should be checked carefully. If any error is found on the admit card, it should be reported to the concerned Railway Recruitment Board as soon as possible so that the required correction can be made before the examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card, as late entry may not be allowed. All instructions printed on the admit card should be read carefully and should be followed on the examination day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card, as late entry may not be allowed. All instructions printed on the admit card should be read carefully and should be followed on the examination day. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and other prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall, as they are not permitted during the examination. Candidates are also advised to carry only the required documents to avoid any inconvenience at the examination centre. The CBT 2 examination is being conducted for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and other notified technical posts in Indian Railways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and other prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall, as they are not permitted during the examination. Candidates are also advised to carry only the required documents to avoid any inconvenience at the examination centre. The CBT 2 examination is being conducted for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and other notified technical posts in Indian Railways. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official RRB websites for any latest announcements related to the examination. The admit card should be kept safely even after the examination, as it may be required during the later stages of the recruitment process, including document verification. Candidates are advised to make all necessary preparations in advance and to follow the examination guidelines to avoid any problems on exam day.

Direct link to download RRB JE Admit Card 2026

Steps to Download RRB JE Admit Card 2026

The official login portal, rrb.digialm.com, should be visited.

The RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 link should be selected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The registration number and date of birth or password should be entered.

The submitted details should be verified before the login button is clicked.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

All details mentioned on the admit card should be checked carefully.

The admit card should be downloaded and saved for future use.

A clear printout of the admit card should be taken and carried to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON