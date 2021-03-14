RRB NTPC 5th phase exam to be held as per schedule amidst lockdown in Nagpur

RRB NTPC 5th phase exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday released an official notification for the candidates who resides in Nagpur and have registered to appear for the RRB NTPC 5th phase examination 2021 on its official website.

The RRB NTPC 5th phase computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 27, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

According to the notification, the board will be conducting the RRB NTPC 5th phase examination in Nagpur as per the schedule irrespective of the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government from March 15 to 21, 2021, in order to curb the spread of Covid cases.

"Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Maharashtra State Government vide its order No. आ.का./142/2021 dated 11.03.2021 has imposed lockdown in Nagpur city from 15.03.2021 to 21.03.2021 in order to curb and prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases," reads the official notice.

"In terms of item no. 1 of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Nagpur's above letter all examinations - pre-scheduled will be conducted as per program. Hence CBT-1 exams scheduled on 15th, 19th, and 21st March 2021 will be held as per the notice dated 23.02.2021. Hence CBT-1 exams scheduled on 15th, 19th, and 21st March 2021 will be held as per the notice dated 23.02.2021," further reads the notice.

RRB NTPC 5th Phase exam notice: