RRB NTPC CBAT scorecard out for July 30 exam, direct link

RRB NTPC CBAT score-card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the score-cards of the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay level 6. Interested candidates can check their scorecards at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30, 2022 and the result for the same was announced on September 7, 2022. A list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates was released for the document verification round.

Now the scorecards of the candidates have been released.

After successful completion of document verification candidates will have to undergo medical examination and pay a prescribed medical fee of Rs.24.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts including Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master posts.

Here’s how to check

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Weblink to view scorecard for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022”

Key in you Registration Number and date of birth and login

The scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.