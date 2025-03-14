RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can find the exam dates when released on the official website of RRBs. The dates for UG and graduate level posts will be announced together....Read More

The RRB NTPC registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024 and the registrarion process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level. The breakups are given here.

Undergraduate level posts

1. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

3. Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

4. Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Graduate-level posts

1. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

2. Station Master: 994 vacancies

3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies