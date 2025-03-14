RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can find the exam dates when released on the official website of RRBs. The dates for UG and graduate level posts will be announced together....Read More
The RRB NTPC registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024 and the registrarion process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level. The breakups are given here.
Undergraduate level posts
1. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
3. Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
4. Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
1. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
2. Station Master: 994 vacancies
3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: What official notification reads?
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Check vacancy details
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Selection process stages
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever appl
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Check registration dates for UG posts
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: The registrarion process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Registration dates for Graduate Level posts
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: The RRB NTPC registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: UG, PG exam dates to be out together
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: The dates for UG and graduate level posts will be announced together.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where to check
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can find the exam dates when released on the official website of RRBs.