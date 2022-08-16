RRB NTPC Exam: Skill test re-exam date released, notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards have release skill test re-exam date for RRB NTPC exam. The re-exam will be conducted for the first shift computer based typing skill test that was conducted on August 12, which was later cancelled due to technical reasons.

The re-exam will be conducted on August 27, 2022 for the candidates who attended the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test. As per the official notice, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on website by August 19, 2022.

The admit cards will be available for candidates 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of regional RRBs.

The application process of RRB NTPC was started on February 28, 2019 and ended on March 31, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 10000+ posts Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways

