RRB NTPC phase 3 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Thursday activate the link to check RRB NTPC third phase exam city and date and to download free travel pass for SC/ST candidates. The link will be activated at 9 pm.

The third phase of exam will be held from January 31 to February 12 for approximately 28 lakh candidates.

E-call letter for the exam will be released four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the intimation link.

The first phase of RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to January 13. The second phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 was held from January 16 to 31.

A total of 1.26 crore aspirants have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment against 35208 vacancies. Around 23 lakh candidates had appeared in its first phase of exam and around 27 lakh candidates appeared in he second phase of exam.