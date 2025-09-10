RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out

Sep 10, 2025 12:16 PM IST

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”

• Typing Skill Test for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.

• Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

• For Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.