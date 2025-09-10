RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release provisional key on official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not released RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 yet. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate level computer based test can check the provisional key when released can be downloaded from the official regional websites of RRBs. Along with the answer key, the objection window will open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by making payment of processing fee for each objection raised....Read More
The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) (Computer Based Test) was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Stages of exam
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”
• Typing Skill Test for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.
• Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.
• For Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
