Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Computer Based Test can check the exam dates notice on the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: CBT 1 exam dates released, check exam city slip and admit card release date(Rajkumar)

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As per the official notice, the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) (Computer Based Test-1) will be held on May 7, 8, 9 and June 13, 14, 16 to 21, 2026.

The CBT 1 exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 questions on Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is 90 minutes. The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

The exam city link will be available 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The hall tickets will be available 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: How to check dates

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{{^usCountry}} To check the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 notice available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 notice available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

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