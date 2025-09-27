RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: How to download NTPC Undergraduate results when released

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared for the undergraduate recruitment examination will be able to check and download results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

RRBs conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

Following this, the provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To raise an objection, candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 3445 vacancies across the country. Out of the total number of vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

