close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor exam schedule released, notice here

RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor exam schedule released, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board releases GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam dates.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor examination dates. According to the notification, the examination for the contractual nurse(GNM) post will be held on February 3, 2024. The contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination will be conducted on February 3. The Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 will be held on February 4.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announces GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam dates(Hindustan Times)
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announces GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam dates(Hindustan Times)

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The contract nurse(GNM) recruitment exam 2023 will be conducted from 10 am to 11:30 am. Contract Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination will be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment exam 2023 will be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

The date of downloading the provisional e-admit card will be released on the official website in due course of time.

Notification here

RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click the RSMSSB admit card link for the GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On