RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor exam schedule released, notice here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor examination dates. According to the notification, the examination for the contractual nurse(GNM) post will be held on February 3, 2024. The contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination will be conducted on February 3. The Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 will be held on February 4. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announces GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam dates(Hindustan Times)

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The contract nurse(GNM) recruitment exam 2023 will be conducted from 10 am to 11:30 am. Contract Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination will be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment exam 2023 will be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

The date of downloading the provisional e-admit card will be released on the official website in due course of time.

RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click the RSMSSB admit card link for the GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.