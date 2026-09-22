State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the preliminary exam for Junior Associate posts can find the direct link to download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download here

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The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held in September 2026. The online preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. The examination would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 sections: English language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

Each test will have a separate timing as mentioned above. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR for aggregate score. Section wise marks will not be maintained.

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All the candidates who want to appear for the prelims exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on careers link and a new page will open. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Trained apprentices of SBI are given weightage in the Main Examination by awarding 2.5% of the maximum marks (i.e. 5 marks out of 200 marks) as bonus marks. The bonus marks will be added to the aggregate score of the candidate to arrive at the final aggregate score. These bonus marks will be given only if an apprentice, whose engagement start date is on or after 01.01.2022 and have completed the specified branch experience of one year successfully in SBI on or before last date of registration i.e. 31.08.2026, provided his/ her conduct and performance is found to be satisfactory during the entire training period. Also, Successful completion of Apprenticeship training refers to passing of skill evaluation test (Trade Test) and Obtention of joint National Apprenticeship Certificate jointly issued by SBI-NSDC/ BFSI-SSC.

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