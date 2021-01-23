IND USA
SBI SCO admit card released, here's how to download

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) at its official website, sbi.co.in.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) at its official website, sbi.co.in. SBI SCO exam is scheduled to be held on February 1. Candidates registered for the exam can download their admit card online by logging in.

The admit card will havedetails of the venue, date and exam day guidelines.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for interview.

SBI SCO admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers link given at the top right

Step 3: Click on SBI DCO call letter link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed on screen, download and take its print

