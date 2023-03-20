SLPRB Assam hall tickets released for SI posts at slprbassam.in, get link here

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the SI admit cards today, March 20. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in. Candidates can download Admit Card using Application No. , Candidate`s Name and Date Of Birth. The admit card has been released for combined written test for the post of Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor, Forester, Sub Inspector of Police (AB), Sub Inspector of Police (Communication), Sub Inspector of Police (UB)

SLPRB Assam hall tickets released for SI posts at slprbassam.in

The combined written examination will be held on April 2 from 10 am to 12 noon. The written examination will be held in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Darrang, Sontipur, Cachar,Nalbari, and Kokrajhar.

Assam SLPRB 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link

Key in your login details

The Assam Police admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.