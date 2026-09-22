SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2026 out for Tier I exam at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2026 for Tier I exam. Candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the exam city slip through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC building

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The Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The Tier I exam will comprise 200 marks, with 100 questions. The question paper is divided into four parts- General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Direct link to download SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2026

SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who will appear for the Tier I exam can download the city intimation slip by following the steps given below. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who will appear for the Tier I exam can download the city intimation slip by following the steps given below. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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The admit card for the said examination will tentatively be available for download prior to two/three (02/03) days of respective date of examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission in a similar manner.

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CAT 2026: Extended registration window closes today at iimcat.ac.in, check admit card and exam date

The exact date and other details regarding the same will be available to candidates on the official website in due course of time.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. The registration process commenced on May 22 and concluded on June 22, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here