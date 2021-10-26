SSC CHSL admit card released for skill test, direct link here
Staff Selection Commission on October 26 has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Skill Test 2019. Candidates who have to appear in the CHSL exam- 2019 skill test can download their admit card from the official website of SSC .
The CHSL exam 2019 skill test will be held on November 3. The admit card is released for the Central Region, Western Region( Mumbai), MP Sub Region, North Western region (Chandigarh), and North Eastern region.
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the central region
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for MP-Sub region
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the western region( Mumbai)
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the northwestern sub-region ( Chandigarh)
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the North Eastern region
How to download the admit card for the CHSL exam
Visit the official website of SSC
Click on the lick given to download the admit card
Go to region for which you want to download admit card
Key in your credentials and login
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout