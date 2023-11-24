Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC Constable GD Exam 2024 notification on November 24, 2023. The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 notification once released will be available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2024: Check expected dates, eligibility, how to apply here (ssc.nic.in)

The date of release of the notification was shared in the examination calendar 2023-24 released by SSC.

As per the exam calendar, the registration will begin today, November 24, and will close on December 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted in February-March 2024.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 23 years. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply. Also read: SSC GD 2024 notification likely today; where, how to apply for Constable exam

SSC Constable GD Exam 2024: Steps to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Exam 2024 link available on the official website.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. The fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

