SSC Constable (GD) exam mock test link available, check now

SSC Constable (GD) exam mock test link is available at ssc.nic.in. The exam will begin on November 16.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mock tests have been released for the SSC constable (GD) exam scheduled to be held from November 16 to December 15. The SSC constable exam mock tests are available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC constable GD exam mock test

SSC constable GD exam mock test: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the mock test link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Enter the password
  • Submit the details
  • Access the mock tests

“For the benefit of candidates of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, a mock test on the Computer Based Examination has been uploaded in the Candidate’s Corner,” the SSC has said in the official notice.

The computer-based exam will be held for selection of Constables (GD) In Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (Gd) In Assam Rifles. 

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification. 

A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

 

