Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: Imp notice for candidates out
competitive exams

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: Imp notice for candidates out

Important notice has been released for SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020. Candidates can check the notice given below. 
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: Imp notice for candidates out(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 04:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice for candidates whose result has been kept withheld in SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020. The notice has been released after SSC received a number of representations, RTI applications, and grievances on CPGRAMs. The official notice can be checked by all candidates whose results has been withheld on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the SSC Constable in Delhi Police result was declared on December 15, 2021 and a total of 625 candidates result was withheld. The reason behind withholding the result was due to suspected use of unfair means. 

The Commission has further in the notice stated that these candidates will be scrutinized and the candidates would be informed about their status in due course of time. 

 A total of 5690 candidates had been cleared the examination out of 67740 candidates who were shortlisted to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification, as per the final result released. 

This recruitment process will fill up 5846 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on August 1 and ended on September 7, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP