SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: Imp notice for candidates out

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice for candidates whose result has been kept withheld in SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020. The notice has been released after SSC received a number of representations, RTI applications, and grievances on CPGRAMs. The official notice can be checked by all candidates whose results has been withheld on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the SSC Constable in Delhi Police result was declared on December 15, 2021 and a total of 625 candidates result was withheld. The reason behind withholding the result was due to suspected use of unfair means.

The Commission has further in the notice stated that these candidates will be scrutinized and the candidates would be informed about their status in due course of time.

A total of 5690 candidates had been cleared the examination out of 67740 candidates who were shortlisted to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification, as per the final result released.

This recruitment process will fill up 5846 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on August 1 and ended on September 7, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}