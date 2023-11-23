SSC GD 2024 notification likely tomorrow; where, how to apply for Constable exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for the recruitment examination of Constables (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 tomorrow, November 24. This date was mentioned in the tentative calendar of the commission for the year 2023-24.

SSC GD 2024 notification expected tomorrow(ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Usually, the commission begins registrations for its recruitment examinations on the same day the notification is released. As per the tentative calendar, the deadline of submitting SSC GD 2024 application forms is December 28.

The written examination of SSC GD is likely to be held on February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and March 1, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 2024, the commission informed through a separate notification.

Further information related to the examination such as important dates, eligibility criteria, application fee will be mentioned in the detailed notification, which is expected tomorrow.

SSC GD 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website of the commission, at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply’ option.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Go to Constable GD.

Now, open the application link for the 2024 examination.

Register to get your login credentials.

After that, login and proceed to fill the application form.

Once done, upload the required documents.

Submit your form along with the examination fee.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for future uses.