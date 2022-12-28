Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Dec 28, 2022 01:45 PM IST

SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper I has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official links given below.

SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper I released, download links here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper I. Candidates can download the admit card for Constable (Gd) In Central Armed Police Forces (Capfs), SSF, Rifleman (Gd) In Assam Rifles and Sepoy In Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on the official site of regional websites.

The written examination for Paper I will be conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download SSC WR admit card

Direct link to download SSC NWR admit card

Direct link to download SSC MPR admit card

SSC GD Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC regional websites.
  • Click on SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper I link available on home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

