Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE 2023 admit card for paper 2. The admit card for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2023 can be downloaded from the regional websites of SSC.

SSC JE 2023 admit card for paper 2 released, download link here (ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Paper II examination will be conducted on December 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. All those candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card for WR

Direct link to download admit card for NWR

Direct link to download admit card for NER

Direct link to download admit card for MPR

SSC JE 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the regional websites of SSC.

Click on SSC JE 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paper II will be conducted in CBE mode. The Paper will have three parts- Civil & Structural, Electrical and Mechanical. The total number of questions asked will be 100 and the maximum marks is 300. The exam duration is for 2 hours. Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in Hindi & English.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1324 JE posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on July 26 and ended on August 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.