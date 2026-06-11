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SSC JE Exam 2026: Option cum preference form released at ssc.gov.in, check notice here

SSC JE Exam 2026 option cum preference form has been released on ssc.gov.in. The official notice is given here. 

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 05:06 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Exam 2026 option cum preference form. Candidates who will appear for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 can find the form on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

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The last date to submit the option cum preference will be June 14, 2026. Further, a confirmation email will also be sent to the candidate’s registered email after completion of the process of submission of Option-cum-Preference.

As per the official notice, candidates who fail to exercise their Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cumPreference and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in Paper-II are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
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