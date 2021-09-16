Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC JE paper II admit cards out for Eastern and 3 other regions, direct link

SSC JE paper II admit cards: SSC has released the admit card for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination 2020 for Eastern, North Western, Madhya Pradesh and Western regions on its respective regional official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online from the regional websites for these regions.

SSC JE paper II admit cards: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination 2020 for Eastern, North Western, Madhya Pradesh and Western regions on its respective regional official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online from the regional websites for these regions.

The SSC JE Paper-II examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26.

Direct links to download SSC JE admit card 2021:

SSC JE admit card 2021 for Eastern region

SSC JE admit card 2021 for North western

SSC JE admit card 2021 for Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC JE admit card 2021 for Western Region

How to download SSC JE admit card 2020:

Visit regional websites of these regions respectively:

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 26/09/2021".

Click on "CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD" link.

Submit your roll or registered ID number and date of birth or submit your name, father's name and date of birth. Click on "Search Now".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

The SSC JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

