SSC MTS Exam 2023 Live: SSC MTS 2022, Havaldar registration soon on ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS 2022 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon publish the notification for Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 or SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2022 notification soon. As per the SSC exam calendar, the notice was expected yesterday, January 17 but it has not been published yet. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in, once released. SSC MTS registration will be hosted on the same website.
As per the tentative exam calendar, the last date to apply for SSC MTS 2022 is February 17 and the exam will be held in April, 2023.
Through this recruitment drive, SSC is likely to fill over 7,000 vacancies. As per the SSC MTS 2021 notice, the total number of MTS vacancies was 3,698 and Havaldar vacancies was 3,603. The MTS 2022 notice will mention this year's vacancies.
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:07 AM
SSC MTS Exam 2023: Where to check updates
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:05 AM
SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: Number of posts
As per past trends, SSC MTS, Havaldar exam is likely to be held for over 7,000 posts. However, candidates must wait for the official notification to know more details in this regard.
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 10:00 AM
SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022: Reservation of seats
In SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment, reservation will be provided to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), etc. as per government rules. More information will be available in the notification.
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:57 AM
SSC MTS notice date
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:22 AM
SSC MTS, Havaldar notification 2022: Where to check
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:21 AM
