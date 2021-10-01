SSC MTS admit cards 2020 for Northern and Eastern regions released too

SSC MTS admit cards 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the admit card for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I), 2020 for Eastern and Northern region. Candidates who have to appear for the MTS exam can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

Direct link to download SSC MTS admit card 2020 for eastern region

Direct link to download SSC MTS admit card 2020 for northern region

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on admit cards at the top nav bar

Go to admit card link of Eastern or Norther region as required

Click on the link that reads, "Download e-Admit Card of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2020"

Enter registration number or roll number, date of birth and candidate's name

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out.