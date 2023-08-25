SSC MTS admit cards 2023 released for Eastern region at sscer.org, here's direct link

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for the Tier I examination admit card for the Eastern Region (Kolkata) today, August 25. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.sscer.org. Apart from the Eastern region SSC has released the admit card for the other regions also at the regional websites.

SSC MTS admit cards 2023 released for Eastern region at sscer.org, get link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download the SSC MTS 2023 admit card through their Roll No. / Registration ID or through their candidate's name and date of birth. he Tier I examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) will be conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

Direct link to download the admit card is given below:

http://www.sscer.org/ac/mts2023kyr_17082023/KYR/kyr.php

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC easter region at http://www.sscer.org/

On the homepage, click on the “Download e-Admit Card of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023”

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.