SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 list of shortlisted candidates out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in the Document verification for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates at ssc.nic.in.

The Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 was conducted by the Commission on November 6 Additionally, from November 14, 2022, to December 9, 2022, CBIC held the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the ranks of Havaldar.

A total of 14039 candidates are shortlisted for or appearing in Document Verification for the posts of MTS and 12185 candidates are shortlisted for Havaldar.

List of candidates qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of MTS (List-I)

List of candidates qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Havaldar (List-II)

How to check the list of shortlisted candidates

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.