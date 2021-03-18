Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC revises schedule for Stenographer, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams
competitive exams

SSC revises schedule for Stenographer, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams

SSC Revised Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
SSC result dates out for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II, JHT, SI in Delhi Police exams.(HT PHOTO)

The examinations impacted due the change in schedule are: Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020, Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019, Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations 2020, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier-I.

The revised date for SSC JE exam 2020 Paper 1 examination is March 22-24. Earlier, it was scheduled for March 22 to March 25.

The SI in Delhi Police Paper II exam 2019, which was scheduled for March 26, has now been postponed to May 8.

The dates for stenographer exam, which were scheduled from March 29-31, will be announced later.

The CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020, which was scheduled from April 12-27, has also been revised for candidates who have opted for exam centres in West Bengal. Those who have opted for Centres in West Bengal, the exams will be held from May 21 to May 22. For rest of the candidates CHSL Tier 1 exams will be held from April 12-27.

However, there will be no change in the schedule of the JE Paper-II exam 2019, which is to be held on March 21.

Topics
ssc exam datesheet ssc exams ssc chsl date ssc je recruitment notification ssc si capf cpo
