SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)

The commission had conducted the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) from in March 2019 and its results were declared on May 25, 2019. The Paper-II of the examination was held on September 27, 2019 for candidates who qualified in PET/PST. The result of Paper-II was declared on February 3, 2020 for shortlisting candidates for Medical Examination.

Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.

A total of 2557 candidates (258 female and 2299 male) have been declared ‘Fit’ in DME/ RME.

All the 2557 candidates who have cleared the Medical Examination will be called for the Document Verification by the respective Regional/Sub-Regional Offices of SSC.

