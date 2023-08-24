SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2023: Negative marking criteria revised, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released revised negative marking criteria for SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2023: Negative marking criteria revised

As per the official notice, the Commission had earlier informed on ‘Notice of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023’ released on July 22, 2023 that there will be negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II.

Now, the negative marking criteria has been amended and it reads that there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II. However, other terms and conditions of the Notice of aforesaid examination shall remain unchanged

The SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2023 will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory. The negative marking will be for Paper I and Paper II.

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No.1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut off marks. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/re-checking of the scores.

The registration process was started on July 22 and ended on August 15, 2023. The correction window was opened on August 16 and closed on August 17, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 1816 posts of Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs and Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police. The computer based test will be conducted in October 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

