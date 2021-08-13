Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Important notice released for PET/PST
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Important notice released for PET/PST

SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020 important notice has been released for PET/PST exam. Candidates can check the official notice on official site at ssc.nic.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:55 AM IST
SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Important notice released for PET/PST(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020. The notice is about the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted by the Commission for all the qualified candidates. All the appeared candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, candidates who are qualified to appear in PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020, the Border Security Force (Nodal Force) in case have some genuine reason and is not being able to appear for the exam on the allotted date, the candidate can appear for PET/PST on any other date issued by the Commission. 

“A candidate having some genuine reason for not being able to appear in PET/PST on the allotted date, may appear on any other date suitable to him/her, but before the last day of PET/PST at that Centre”, read the notice. 

A total of 2,239 female and 25,962 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET). The SSC SI Paper I exam 2020 was held from November 23 to 25, 2020, to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc si in delhi police ssc exams staff selection commission at ssc.nic.in
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP