SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019: Marks of candidates for Paper II released

Staff Selection Commission has released the marks of candidates for SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 for Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 can check their marks on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The result was declared on September 3, 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. The marks will be available to candidates from October 18 to November 1, 2021, as per the official notice.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019: How to check marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the registration details.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 link available on the home page.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will share the schedule of medical examination to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.