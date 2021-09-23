Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on September 6 had announced the tentative schedule of the final result of CHSL, 2018, the tier 2 result of CHSL 2019 and physical efficiency test result of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on September 6 had announced the tentative schedule of the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018, the tier 2 result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 and physical efficiency test result of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020. 

The SSC had said in a notification that these results will be announced on September 30.

The official website of the Commission is ssc.nic.in. In case, the Commission reschedules the result declaration, the new dates will be notified on the website.

On October 31, it is likely to declare the final results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 and Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020.

The SSC CGL exam 2020 tier 1 result will be declared on December 11.

SSC results: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Download the result file. SSC usually releases the results in the form of a PDF file. 
  • Check your roll number and name
  • For details on cut-off, the SSC would release another PDF file

Topics
ssc exams ssc result dates
