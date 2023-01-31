Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 registration begins tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 registration begins tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 09:27 AM IST

TANCET 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 registration begins tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University will begin the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 for MCA aspirants will be conducted on March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm. TANCET MBA exam will be conducted on March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM.

Anna University has also published schedule for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission or CEETA - PG examination 2023. It will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

TANCET 2023 application fee is 1,000. For SC/SCA/ST candidates, the application fee is 500

CEETA-PG application fee is 1,500. For SC/SCA/ST category candidates the application fee is 750.

How to apply for TANCET 2023

Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Register and get your login credentials.

Now, proceed to fill the application form.

Fill in personal details, educational qualification.

Upload photo and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP