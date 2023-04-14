Anna University will release TANCET 2023 result on April 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. The result will be announced at 10 am today.

TANCET 2023 result releasing today at tancet.annauniv.edu, here’s how to check (Santosh Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The final answer key was released on April 11. The entrance examination was conducted on March 25 and 26, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TANCET 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 9279 candidates have appeared for TANCET MCA exam and 22774 candidates have appeared for TANCET MBA exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with TANCET, the varsity will release CEETA result as well.

The scorecard for both the examinations will be available from April 20 to May 20, 2023 on the web portal. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TANCET.