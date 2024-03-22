Anna University has released TANCET 2024 final answer key on March 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions can check the final answer key on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 final answer key released, download link here

The results of TANCET 2024 / CEETA 2024 will be announced on March 28, 2024. The scorecards for the same will be released on April 3 and can be downloaded till May 3, 2024.

TANCET 2024 final answer key: How to download

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your final answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Anna University conducted TANCET for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. The 2024 exam was held on March 9, in two shifts. In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Anna University.