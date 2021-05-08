TNPSC Civil Services Exam and Combined Engineering Service Exam postponed

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has postponed TNPSC Civil Services Exam, Combined Engineering Service Exam, and Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam. The examinations have been postponed in the state due to the rise in COVI19 cases across the country. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

The examinations were scheduled for May and June 2021, as per the official notice. The TNPSC Civil Services Exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 29 and 30, 2021, Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2021, and Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam was scheduled for June 5, 2021.

The Civil service examination will fill up 69 vacancies out of which, 18 vacancies are for Deputy Collector, 19 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), 10 for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 14 for Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director of Rural Development, and one for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services). Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination will fill up 536 vacancies of Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Technical Assistant, and Junior Engineer.

The Commission will issue fresh dates of the TNPSC Civil Services Exam, Combined Engineering Service Exam, and Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam in due course of time. The new dates will be available to candidates on the official site of TNPSC. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.