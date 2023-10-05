TNPSC Group IA Main Hall Ticket 2023 for Assistant Conservator of Forests out at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group IA Main Hall Ticket 2023 on October 5, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the main exam for Assistant Conservator of Forests post can download the admit card through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group IA Main Hall Ticket 2023 out, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main written examination (descriptive type) will be conducted from October 13 to October 17, 2023 in Chennai district centre only. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TNPSC Group IA Main Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on Download hall ticket link available on the right hand side of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link for one time registration.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded through one time Registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.