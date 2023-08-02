Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNPSC integrated Civil Services Exam admit card released at tnpsc.gov.in, exam from Aug 10 to Aug 13

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 07:07 PM IST

Tamil Nadu PSC releases admit card for Main Written Exam for Integrated Civil Services Exam-I. Download from tnpsc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit card for all Main Written Examination for Integrated Civil Services Examination-I. Candidates can download the TNPSC main written integrated Civil Services Exam admit card from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets through the One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

TNPSC integrated Civil Services Exam admit card released, exam from Aug 10(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The main written examination for Integrated Civil Services Examination-I will be held from August 10 to August 13.

Direct link to download TNPSC main exam admit card

“The Memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in”, reads the official notification.

TNPSC Main written exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your TNPSC Main written exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Topics
tnpsc.gov.in tnpsc admit card. hall ticket
