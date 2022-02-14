Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022 Response Sheet to be released on February 15, here’s how to check
competitive exams

GATE 2022 Response Sheet to be released on February 15, here’s how to check

GATE response sheets 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is expected to release the GATE response sheets 2022 of candidates on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
GATE response sheets 2022: Candidates can visit the GATE 2022 website at www.gate.iitkgp.ac.in and check the response sheets.(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

GATE response sheets 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is expected to release the GATE response sheets 2022 of candidates on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Once released, candidates can visit the GATE 2022 website at www.gate.iitkgp.ac.in and check the response sheets.

How to check GATE Response sheets 2022

• Visit the official examination website -&lt;strong&gt;gate.iitkgp.ac.in&lt;/strong&gt;

• Click on ‘Login’ tab on the homepage

• Enter Enrolment Number/Email Address and Password

• Click on ‘Submit’

• The candidates’ response sheets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the response sheets and take a print out for future reference.

IIT Kharagpur had conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 in forenoon and afternoon sessions from Friday, February 04 to Saturday, February 13, 2022.

The Institute will release the GATE 2022 online answer keys on Monday, February 21, 2022. The GATE 2022 result will be announced online on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from Monday, March 21, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates are requested to keep checking the GATE 2022 website www.gate.iitkgp.ac.in for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate iit
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP