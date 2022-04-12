TPSC Food Safety Officer final answer key released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Candidates who took the recruitment examination can download the answer key from the TPSC's official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on March 20, 2022.
Here's the direct link to check the answer key
TPSC Food Safety Officer: Know how to download the answer key
Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in
Click on the “Final Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)”, under what's new section
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the TPSC FSO final answer key
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.